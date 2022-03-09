Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.94 Per Share

Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.56). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings of ($4.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.02) to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $61.45 and a twelve month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

