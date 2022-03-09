Zacks: Analysts Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) will announce $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

NYSE:CPT opened at $167.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.70%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,303 shares of company stock worth $30,193,113. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

