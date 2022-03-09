Zacks: Analysts Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Post $1.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

CMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

NYSE:CMC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

