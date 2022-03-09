Zacks: Analysts Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 182.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

CMTL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,574. The stock has a market cap of $516.93 million, a P/E ratio of 385.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,319,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,270,000 after purchasing an additional 155,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 10,245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

