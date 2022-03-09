Zacks: Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.19). CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.06. The company had a trading volume of 591,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,607. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

