Zacks: Analysts Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) to post $32.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $30.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $117.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $118.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $128.05 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $128.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of HBIO stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. 234,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,699. The stock has a market cap of $236.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.80 and a beta of 1.84. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 31,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 325,723 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

