Zacks: Analysts Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to report ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.85). PAR Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 139.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

PAR Technology stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. 8,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,765. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.34. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

