Zacks: Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $928.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) to report $928.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $918.26 million and the highest is $940.89 million. RH posted sales of $812.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RH stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $332.73. The company had a trading volume of 997,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,506. RH has a twelve month low of $321.78 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

