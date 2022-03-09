Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will announce $500.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $508.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $493.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of AMRX opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

