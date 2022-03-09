Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) will post $191.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.03 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $43.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 337.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $943.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

In related news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,608 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

