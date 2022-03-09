Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.05. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.21.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

EDR stock traded up 1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,771. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is 31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is 28.84.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

