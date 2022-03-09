Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

CTRE stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.14. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

