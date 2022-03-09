Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.29. Dycom Industries reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DY. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dycom Industries by 29.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $90.52. 3,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,869. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

