Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

GLMD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,768. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

