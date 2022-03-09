Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 142,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 442.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 111,141 shares during the period. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

