Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Mattel posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

MAT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 80,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,993. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.47.

About Mattel (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.