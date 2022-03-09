Zacks: Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) to announce $345.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $341.87 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $332.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,459,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

