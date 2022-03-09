Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) to Hold

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

BWMN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,390,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 160,003 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

