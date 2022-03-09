Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Strong Sell

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.82. 55,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,352.91 and a beta of 1.59. Heska has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average of $192.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Heska’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heska will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heska by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,789,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Heska by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 163,689 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska (Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.