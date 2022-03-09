Zacks Investment Research Lowers Holley (NYSE:HLLY) to Hold

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOLLEY INC is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of products for car and truck enthusiasts. HOLLEY INC, formerly known as Empower Ltd., is based in BOWLING GREEN, Ky. “

Get Holley alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 200,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,886. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Holley will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,392,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,093,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About Holley (Get Rating)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holley (HLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.