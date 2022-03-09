Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to Sell

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lamb Weston has underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been seeing escalated costs for a while. Net income and adjusted EBITDA are likely to be under pressure for the rest of fiscal 2022, as it continues to navigate through inflation for key production inputs, transportation and packaging when compared with fiscal 2021 levels. Also, industry-wide challenges like labor shortages, upstream and downstream supply chain hurdles might be a concern. However, the company has been benefiting from solid demand in food away-from-home channels. The trend contributed to the top line during second-quarter fiscal 2022, which increased year over year. For fiscal 2022, management expects net sales growth to exceed its long-term goal of low-to-mid single digits. The company continues to gain on solid demand for frozen potato products.”

NYSE:LW traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.87. 14,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,674. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,026 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $158,009,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $93,650,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Lamb Weston by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,300,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,433,000 after buying an additional 1,068,780 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

