Zacks Investment Research Lowers NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -64.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $159,082.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $115,261.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,569 shares of company stock worth $1,039,271 in the last 90 days. 29.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,225,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

