Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Compass (NYSE:COMP) to Buy

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on COMP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

COMP opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. Compass has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -2.80.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Compass’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Compass will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

