Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) to “Buy”

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

SMLP stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $148.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.90.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($2.74). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

