Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.00

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 9460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.43.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 5.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 79.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $891,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 25.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

