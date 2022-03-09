Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Lowered to $535.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $580.00 to $535.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $549.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $383.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $483.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.24. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $380.91 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

