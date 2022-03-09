Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Cam Gallagher sold 7,188 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $360,765.72.

On Monday, February 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $534,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $626,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $740,300.00.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

