Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock.

ZTS stock traded down $6.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,903. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $147.35 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after buying an additional 441,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

