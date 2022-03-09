Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Shares Down 4.8%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74.

Zoned Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)

Zoned Properties, Inc is real estate development company, which engages in the operation, lease, and management of commercial properties. It offers development strategies and advisory services. The company was founded on August 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

