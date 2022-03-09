Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 1,333,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,803. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. Zuora has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $289,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,818 shares of company stock worth $1,819,682. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zuora by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zuora by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zuora by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

