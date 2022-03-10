$0.12 EPS Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

