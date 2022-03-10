-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.26). Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKOH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

PKOH stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $202.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -384.62%.

About Park-Ohio (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.