-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.26). Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Park-Ohio.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKOH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.
PKOH stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $202.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -384.62%.
About Park-Ohio (Get Rating)
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.