-$0.16 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.77. 8,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,419. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.20. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.