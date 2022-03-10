-$0.16 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.77. 8,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,419. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.20. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

