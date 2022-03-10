-$0.23 EPS Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

OCUL opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.72. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 186,142 shares of company stock worth $1,057,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

