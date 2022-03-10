$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Global Medical REIT posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 431.60%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

