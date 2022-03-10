$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.20. Oshkosh reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.60. The company had a trading volume of 369,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,061. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $1,170,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

