-$0.29 EPS Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) to post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.30). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TUFN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.60. 396,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,475. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $19,993,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,756,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,642 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,681,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 764,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 625,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.