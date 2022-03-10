$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) to announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. BancFirst posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 12.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,715. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.63%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

