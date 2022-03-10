$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.90. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $72.38. 95,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average is $76.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $92,223,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,694,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

