$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Clean Harbors posted sales of $808.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

NYSE CLH opened at $104.03 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $541,395 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

