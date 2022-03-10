$1.55 EPS Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) to report $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.35. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $2.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $92.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

