$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) to post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 109,213 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDCO stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 429,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

