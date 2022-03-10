$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) to post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 109,213 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDCO stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 429,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.