$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) will report $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CACI. Barclays started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

NYSE CACI traded down $2.51 on Monday, hitting $291.57. 595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,434. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.94. CACI International has a 52-week low of $223.12 and a 52-week high of $309.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 255.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 119.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.