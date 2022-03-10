$1.70 EPS Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.73. Raymond James reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,338. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.50. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $77.23 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,419 shares of company stock worth $4,480,293. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

