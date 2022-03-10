$1.89 EPS Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. CME Group posted earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $8.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,364. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,203,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $227.87. 43,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,953. CME Group has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.42 and a 200 day moving average of $219.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

