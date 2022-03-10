1,162 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $149.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,044. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

