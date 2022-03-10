$12.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) to announce $12.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.28 billion and the highest is $12.59 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $51.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $52.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.78 billion to $52.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,181. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 453,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,369,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $90.64 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

