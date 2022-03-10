$121.56 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) to announce $121.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.80 million. GCM Grosvenor posted sales of $103.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $551.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.30 million to $555.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $593.97 million, with estimates ranging from $587.54 million to $600.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GCMG. UBS Group began coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,953,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,516,000 after buying an additional 197,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,001,000 after buying an additional 151,471 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after buying an additional 463,592 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,712,000. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.04. 1,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,648. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.01%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile (Get Rating)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.