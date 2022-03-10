1,250 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,544 shares of company stock worth $4,333,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $6.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.11. 9,269,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,325,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.51. The company has a market cap of $175.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

