1,300 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM opened at $157.11 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,544 shares of company stock worth $4,333,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

